New Mercedes GLC, more details revealed

The new Mercedes GLC SUV has launched today and now Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about the car.

There will be a number of different models in the line up including some new plug-in hybrids and more, the car comes with a range of design changes.

The new GLC is systematically designed for hybrid drive, and sets standards in efficiency. The engine range has four-cylinder petrol and diesel units combined with an electric motor. Four of these are mild-hybrid units with a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG). Three further engine variants are plug-in hybrids with a system output of up to 280 kW (381 hp) and a system torque of up to 750 Nm. All the plug-in hybrids have an electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP).

More electric than ever: thanks to the electric range, day-to-day distances can usually be covered all-electrically. The improved hybrid driving programme provides the electric driving mode for the most appropriate sections of the route. Electric driving is prioritised on journeys in urban areas, for example.

All-rounder both on and off the road: the GLC has significantly improved on and off-road attributes for adverse weather conditions and stretches with unmetalled roads. These include simplified operation using the off-road screen, clearer information thanks to the “transparent bonnet” and outstanding traction and handling safety by virtue of improved control systems. Even when a plug-in hybrid is driving in all-electric mode.

