Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Mercedes GLC, more details revealed

By

Mercedes GLC

The new Mercedes GLC SUV has launched today and now Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about the car.

There will be a number of different models in the line up including some new plug-in hybrids and more, the car comes with a range of design changes.

The new GLC is systematically designed for hybrid drive, and sets standards in efficiency. The engine range has four-cylinder petrol and diesel units combined with an electric motor. Four of these are mild-hybrid units with a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG). Three further engine variants are plug-in hybrids with a system output of up to 280 kW (381 hp) and a system torque of up to 750 Nm. All the plug-in hybrids have an electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP).

More electric than ever: thanks to the electric range, day-to-day distances can usually be covered all-electrically. The improved hybrid driving programme provides the electric driving mode for the most appropriate sections of the route. Electric driving is prioritised on journeys in urban areas, for example.

All-rounder both on and off the road: the GLC has significantly improved on and off-road attributes for adverse weather conditions and stretches with unmetalled roads. These include simplified operation using the off-road screen, clearer information thanks to the “transparent bonnet” and outstanding traction and handling safety by virtue of improved control systems. Even when a plug-in hybrid is driving in all-electric mode.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes GLC SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets