Mercedes EQS SUV US pricing unveiled

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for their new Mercedes EQS SUV in the USA, they have also revealed the different models and packages that will be available. Production of the car started in the USA recently.

The new Mercedes EQS will start at $104,400, there will be three models to choose from and three packages, the top model will cost $132,200.

The EQS SUV represents the first all-electric Mercedes-EQ built in the United States, and the third model series from Mercedes-EQ built on the new dedicated electric vehicle architecture. The fully-electric SUV offers space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers, paired with a high-level of flexibility to fit a wide range of customer needs. Starting from $104,400, the all-new EQS SUV will arrive in U.S. dealerships in fall 2022.

In addition to the EQS 450+ SUV and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV, Mercedes-EQ will offer a third model to the lineup that will be available at launch this fall – the EQS 450 4MATIC SUV. Each model will be offered in three highly-equipped trim levels for the

U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Each trim level showcases EQ- specific innovative technologies and luxurious features, along with an array of additional options for further customization.

Source Mercedes

