Mercedes EQS SUV production starts in the US

Mercedes Benz has announced that they have started production of their latest electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS SUV in the US.

This is the first all-electric car from Mercedes Benz that is being built in the USA, production has now started at their plant in Alabama.

Mercedes-Benz is exclusively producing the all-electric EQS at its North American passenger vehicle plant. These vehicles rolling off the line is a key step in Mercedes-Benz Cars’ global initiative to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents this year. The full-size EQS SUV is integrated in series production at the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, which has been the production site for large SUVs bearing the three-pointed star since 1997. Tuscaloosa serves as a key production location for Mercedes-EQ luxury electric SUVs: the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, which goes into production later this year.

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production and Supply Chain: “Our production network is very well positioned for the sustainable and rapid scaling of electric vehicle volumes. With the new EQS SUV joining our production portfolio of all-electric Mercedes-EQ models, we reached another important milestone in our strategy to go all electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. I am absolutely sure that our great Tuscaloosa team will make the electric SUV another global success.”

