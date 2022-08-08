Mercedes EQS SUV lands in November for £130,000

The new Mercedes EQS SUV electric vehicle was made official earlier this year and the car will go on sale in the UK in November.

We now have some pricing details for the new Mercedes EQS SUV in the UK, the car will start at £130,000 on the road.

With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all- electric era in the upper market segments. The EQS SUV, the third model series with this architecture developed for electric vehicles, will soon follow. The SUV offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

he new EQS SUV shares its long wheelbase (126.4 inches) with the EQS Sedan, but is over 7.8 inches higher than the sedan. The dimensions in detail: 201.8/77.1/67.6 inches (length/width2/height3). The interior dimensions benefit from these generous SUV dimensions and from the advantages of the purpose design tailored to the electric platform. The second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard. Up to four golf bags are able to fit in the trunk. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers are available as an optional extra.

We will have more details on the new Mercedes EQS SUV electric vehicle closer to the car’s launch in November.

Source Auto Express

