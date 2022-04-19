Mercedes EQS SUV EV gets official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS SUV, there will be two models at launch.

The two models include the EQS 450+ which comes with 355 horsepower and the EQS 580 4MATIC which comes with 536 horsepower.

With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all- electric era in the upper market segments. The EQS SUV, the third model series with this architecture developed for electric vehicles, will soon follow. The SUV offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

The new EQS SUV shares its long wheelbase (126.4 inches) with the EQS Sedan, but is over 7.8 inches higher than the sedan. The dimensions in detail: 201.8/77.1/67.6 inches (length/width2/height3). The interior dimensions benefit from these generous SUV dimensions and from the advantages of the purpose design tailored to the electric platform. The second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard. Up to four golf bags are able to fit in the trunk. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers are available as an optional extra.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes EQS SUV over ar Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals