Mercedes EQS SUV launching April 19th

Mercedes Benz has announced that they will be launching their new Mercedes EQS SUV on the 19th of April 2022.

We have already seen some photos of the interior of the car and now Mercedes has released a teaser photo of the exterior.

Mercedes-EQ will present its first all-electric luxury SUV with the option for room for up to seven people – the EQS SUV. The digital world premiere can be viewed on the Mercedes me media platform. Executive Board members Ola Källenius and Britta Seeger will present the highlights. The EQS SUV redefines the SUV segment, leading it into the electric age. Its world premiere will stream live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQS-SUV and be available afterwards as video-on-demand on the platform.

The EQS SUV is the third model based on the new modular architecture for premium and luxury class electric vehicles. It brings the distinctive purpose design to the SUV segment: The new model combines the progressive design and comfort of the EQS sedan with the space and versatility of the popular SUV concept. In the interior, intuitive digital controls and innovative trim elements merge to create an avant-garde ambience. Responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFF-ROAD driving program ensure a wide range of possible use cases.

