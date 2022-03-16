Mercedes EQS SUV interior unveiled

Mercedes Benz has released some photos of the interior of its new electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQS SUV, this is the third model built on the company’s new EV architecture.

As we can see from the photo, the interior of the new Mercedes EQS SUV looks impressive with a large screen for the dashboard and more.

The interior design pursues a consistent vision of digitalization, expressed most impressively by the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, first launched in the EQS sedan. This 56-inch curved screen sweeps nearly the entire width of the vehicle cabin. The MBUX Hyperscreen includes the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design. This blends perfectly with the extreme proportions of the band above it incorporating the distinctive air-conditioning vents, and the seemingly free-floating center console below.

The 12.3-inch OLED display provides the front passenger with their own display and control area, making journeys more enjoyable and entertaining. Within the framework of the country-specific legal regulations, passenger are able to watch content such as video-streaming or TV when the vehicle is in motion. This is because Mercedes-EQ uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: if the camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger display, the display will automatically dim dynamic content.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes EQS SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals