QNAP KoiBox-100W video conferencing features 4K wireless projection and more

Storage solution provider QNAP has introduced its new high quality video conferencing system in the form of the KoiBox-100W, specifically designed to provide businesses with a 4K wireless presentation solution perfect for meetings. Unveiled during CES 2022 earlier this month the KoiBox-100W video conferencing solution offers alternative to costly SIP-based conferencing systems and features four-way communication, and local storage features, as you would expect from QNAP. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the KoiBox-100W.

“Creating private meetings with the KoiBox-100W provides higher security and privacy compared with public cloud meetings, and the auto-answering function provides greater convenience in certain usage environments. Besides private meetings, the KoiBox-100W streamlines communication between different platforms by allowing joining Zoom®, Skype™, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Google Meet™ calls. The easy-to-use KoiBox-100W supports Ethernet, Bluetooth®, and Wi-Fi 6. Simply connect the KoiBox-100W to an HDMI display and network, pair with a camera and microphone, and your meetings are ready to go. “

“Simply connect the KoiBox-100W to an HDMI display and network, and you’re ready to go. Coupled with affordable cameras and microphones, you can easily start video conferencing and wireless presentations without requiring complex settings. Simply call another KoiBox-100W, KoiMeeter system, KoiMeeter mobile app, or compatible SIP system (such as Avaya or Polycom) to start a high-resolution video conference, or alternatively join other cloud conferencing rooms. The KoiBox-100W is the ideal solution for budget-constrained organizations to deploy in all their meeting rooms.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

