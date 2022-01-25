QNAP Cloud NAS QuTScloud c5.0 released with improved NAS security

QNAP has released an update to its Cloud NAS with the release of its QuTScloud c5.0 featuring a wealth of new improvements tweaks and enhancements including improved NAS security, an upgraded Kernel 5.10 and a new pricing model. QuTScloud is a cloud-optimized version of the QNAP NAS operating system and offers users near-identical QTS services and user experiences. Using the official QNAP App Center customers can quickly and easily find a range of apps both for free and premium for boosting their NAS QuTScloud functionality and adding more features explains QNAP.

Improved NAS security

QuTScloud features include :

– Easily access files using CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols.

– Mount data to your QuTScloud instance from major cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud).

– Streamline backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.

– Quickly find files with Qsirch – QNAP’s comprehensive search engine.

– Easily find, share, and automatically organize photos with QuMagie – the AI-powered photo management app.

“QuTScloud provides a simple solution to complex problems, making data storage, file sharing, remote access, backup, and cloud data consolidation easy, fast, and budget-smart,” said Haru Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With the new Linux Kernel 5.10 and security advancements, QuTScloud c5.0 demonstrates that Cloud NAS has excellent capabilities and the latest technologies to protect digital assets”

QuTScloud c5.0 features

Optimized user interface:

Includes smoother navigation, a comfortable visual design, a notice board for simplifying first-time QuTScloud installation, and a search bar in the main menu for quickly finding apps.

Supports TLS 1.3, automatically updates QuTScloud and apps, and provides SSH keys for authentication to secure Cloud NAS access.

The new QVPN 3.0 integrates the lightweight and reliable WireGuard VPN, providing users with secure connectivity and an easy-to-use interface.

QuTScloud can perform as an FTP server featuring encrypted SSL/TLS connection, QoS bandwidth control, setting FTP speed/transfer limitations for users and groups. QuFTP also supports FTP Clients.

Users can manually install apps on QuTScloud. License-based apps are also available from the QNAP Software Store.

Source : QNAP

