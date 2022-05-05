Google is buying AR display company Raxium

Google has announced that it is making a new acquisition, the company is buying Raxium a developer of MicroLED displays that are designed for use in Augmented Reality devices and Virtual Reality devices.

There are no details on how much Google has paid for Raxium, the terms of the deal between the two companies were not disclosed.

Today we’re announcing that Google has acquired Raxium, an innovator in single panel MicroLED display technologies. The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturized, cost-effective and energy efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies. Raxium’s technical expertise in this area will play a key role as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts.

Raxium is based in Fremont, California and will join Google’s Devices & Services team. We’re thrilled to have the team at Raxium on board to help further our goal of building helpful devices and services to improve people’s daily lives.

Google may be planning to use the technology they have acquired in future AR and VR devices that they may be developing. It will be interesting to see exactly what Google has planned for their latest acquisition, you can find out more information at the link below.

