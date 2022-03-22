Skinetic VR haptic vest equipped with voice-coil motors

Virtual reality gamers may be interested in a new VR haptic vest created by the element team at Actronika. The Skinetic has this week launched via Kickstarter with the aim of raising enough money to make the jump from concept into production. “Feel raindrops, wind, bullet impacts and much more in your game with the first device that renders high-fidelity sensations.”

Actronika has opted to use voice-coil motors, which have several advantages over electrostimulation or eccentric rotary motors, by allowing high-definition haptics, i.e. rich and precise sensations. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $554 or £410 (depending on current exchange rates).

Skinetic VR haptic vest

“Virtual reality has evolved a lot in recent years thanks to the improvement of VR headsets that can transport you to fantastic new worlds. Unfortunately, the experiences still can’t be truly immersive because while they allow us to see and hear, we cannot touch or interact with the world. As we move closer towards better immersion, it is necessary to fully explore what the sense of touch can bring to virtual experiences. With this in mind, we developed something that meets this growing need: the Skinetic haptic vest! Our Skinetic vest allows you to feel all events occurring in virtual reality: live and direct, true-to-life sensations! Make the most of the VR world by not just seeing and hearing it, but by living it.”

If the Skinetic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Skinetic VR haptic vest project watch the promotional video below.

“Skinetic is above all the project of two dreamers: Thomas and Thomas (don’t think that everyone at Actronika is called Thomas!). At that time, one was a sales rep and the other was a software developer. They wanted to improve their own gaming experience, using Actronika’s innovative haptic technology. Together, they imagined a device that allows them to create tactile illusions in VR that are much more realistic than what exists on the market. They experimented with a rough prototype, and the results were enough to get the whole team excited and onboard – so much that we all decided to create our own product in parallel with the business we already have with our customers – a real challenge!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the VR haptic vest, jump over to the official Skinetic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

