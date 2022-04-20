Samsung and Western Digital collaborate on data storage ecosystems

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Western Digital on data storage ecosystems, the aim of the collaboration is to provide greater storage efficiencies and value for customers managing data at scale.

The two companies will work together on D2PF and Zone Storage technologies and more, you can see more details on the collaboration below.

As part of Samsung and Western Digital’s agreement, the companies are focusing their initial efforts on creating a healthy ecosystem and solid application support around Zoned Storage.

Currently, large-scale data infrastructure relies on tens of thousands of solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard-disk drives (HDDs). With such massive scale and the vast amounts of data that these systems manage, even the smallest data placement inefficiencies in system architecture or storage devices can result in burdensome costs.

Zoned Storage is an open-source, standards-based initiative that enables data center storage infrastructure to scale efficiently and effectively. For hyperscale cloud and enterprise vendors, some of which possess ZB-scale storage needs, Zoned Storage will help to improve asset utilization, lower latency and reduce costs.

Zoned Storage is comprised of two technologies: Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) in HDDs and Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) in SSDs. At the core of Zoned Storage are devices such as ZNS SSDs. These drives divide their address space into distinct zones, streamlining the drive architecture by equipping the host with the ability to place data in the appropriate zone.

You can find out more information on the new partnership between Samsung and Western Digital over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals