Samsung Smart Monitor sales hit 1 million

Samsung has announced that sales of its Samsung Smart Monitor range have now hit 1 million, the company recently launched its new model in the range, the Smart Monitor M8.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with a 4K resolution and the monitor retails for $699.99, it comes in a range of colors.

Samsung Electronics today announced that the accumulated sales of its Smart Monitor series surpassed one million devices globally, making it a million seller.

The new do-it-all screens support Smart Hub, providing a perfect home office and schooling environment without the need to connect to a PC or any other external device. In addition, the monitor allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services1 such as Netflix, Samsung TV Plus and YouTube.

On the back of the popularity of its first Smart Monitor launched at the end of 2020, Samsung has enhanced its lineup this year. Now, Samsung offers 11 premium Smart Monitors including the M8, M7 and M5.

In particular, the versatile new M8 features Samsung’s iconic slim design and comes in four, eye-catching new colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green. The stylish design of the M8 blends well into any surrounding, satisfying a range of different consumer requirements.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 over at Samsung’s website at the link below, there are a number of different models in the range.

