Samsung M8 Smart Monitor up for pre-order for $699.99

The new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor was made official earlier this week and now Samsung is taking pre-orders on the device in the US.

Pricing for the new M8 Smart Monitor starts at $699.99 for the white model, if you want one of the color options these retail for $729.99. There are a total of four colors to choose from, white, green, pink, and blue.

The new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor comes with a 32-inch display that features a 4K resolution and it also features a removable web camera that attaches magnetically.

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

Effortless entertainment. Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi. Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung M8 over at Samsung’s website at the link below. As yet we do not have any details on how much it will cost in the UK.

Source Samsung, Stuff

