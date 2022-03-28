New Samsung M8 Smart Monitor unveiled

Samsung has announced its latest monitor, the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor. This new monitor will come in a range of colors, which look very similar to Apple’s 24 inch iMac.

The new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor comes with a 32-inch display and it features a 16:9 aspect ratio, it comes with a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2160 pixels.

When it comes to productivity, the Smart Monitor M8 has it all. The M8 provides a perfect home office environment without using a PC by connecting to various IT devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 3652 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

On top of that, the Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any unsightly wires. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person’s face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject. In other words, it can follow and capture an individual speaker, a perfect option for active presentation or livestreaming. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or engage in video conferencing at home or in the workplace using the SlimFit Cam.

The new Samsung monitors are available in a range of colors which include Sunset Pink, Spring Green, Daylight Blue, and Warm White, you can find out more details about this new monitor at the link below.

Source Samsung

