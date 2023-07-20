ViewSonic and Pantone unveils next-generation ColorPro Wheel

ViewSonic has unveiled its next-gen ColorPro Wheel. This powerful color calibrator is a key addition to two of ViewSonic’s leading professional monitors: the VP2776 and VP2786-4K. This upgraded version of the ColorPro Wheel not only provides color calibration but also On-Screen Display (OSD) control and is fully integrated with Pantone’s digital libraries. If you’re a creative professional seeking the perfect balance of color and control, the ColorPro Wheel is designed with you in mind.

ViewSonic ColorPro Wheel

At the heart of the ColorPro Wheel’s innovation are some standout features that allow seamless integration into your creative process:

Color calibration: Ensures your monitor displays true-to-life colors with utmost accuracy. On-Screen Display control: Provides quick and intuitive control over your monitor’s settings such as color, contrast, brightness, resolution, and input mode. Integration with Pantone’s digital libraries: Offers direct access to the latest Pantone libraries through ColorPro Sense, a complementary color picker software. Hotkey control of creative software: Enhances workflow with compatible editing programs like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, and Capture One. ColorPro Integrate software: This software, designed to complement the ColorPro Wheel, extends its functionalities beyond color calibration. It allows you to navigate and edit photos and video projects effortlessly.

In the words of Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic, “precise color management is crucial for creators.” The new ColorPro Wheel is a testament to this commitment, designed to support and enhance the workflow of creators through its intuitive and human-centered design.

One unique advantage of the ColorPro Wheel is its integration with Pantone’s digital libraries via the ColorPro Sense software. Iain Pike, Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing at Pantone, is confident that the collaboration with ViewSonic presents a comprehensive solution for the dynamic color requirements of modern creators.

The ColorPro Sense software enables easy identification of the closest Pantone color of detected colors and suggests multiple alternative palettes. It also fosters collaborative creativity by enabling easy palette sharing between creators.

Further enhancing the user experience, the ColorPro Integrate software takes the functionality of the ColorPro Wheel a notch higher. It provides a smooth interface for creative applications, enabling easy navigation and editing of photos and videos. So, whether you’re working in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, or Capture One, you’ll appreciate the streamlined control the ColorPro Wheel provides.

The ColorPro Wheel effortlessly attaches to your monitor, taking the guesswork out of calibration. It keeps your screen color-accurate, with the additional capability to save color profiles. This maintains the color fidelity of your monitor over an extended period.

Conveniently, the ColorPro Wheel is bundled with ViewSonic’s VP2776 and VP2786-4K Professional Monitors, making it an integral part of your professional workspace. Its user-friendly design offers straightforward access to the monitor’s OSD settings, making it easier to adjust screen parameters without interrupting your creative flow.

In the fast-evolving digital landscape, ViewSonic’s next-generation ColorPro Wheel is set to become an indispensable tool for creative professionals. Its advanced features, coupled with a user-centric design, make it an outstanding asset in achieving color authenticity and streamlining creative processes.

Source : ViewSonic



