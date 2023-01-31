ViewSonic 4K Presentation Displays harness AI video conferencing

At ISE 2023 this week in Barcelona, Spain, ViewSonic will be showcasing their range of 4K Presentation Displays capable of harnessing artificial intelligent videoconferencing systems to enhance meetings and put focus on all meeting participants says ViewSonic. The ViewSonic’s CDE30 series of presentation displays feature 4K resolutions complemented by ViewSonic’s new Live Mosaic View feature for the companies All-in-One Conference Camera.

The CDE30 presentation display range are available in sizes from from 43 inches to a massive 98 inches and feature easy to access connections and can be used in both landscape and portrait modes depending on your needs. All models in the range offer rapid connectivity through USB-C one-cable solution, offering efficiency and allowing users to access peripherals through their laptops. The display also supports cable-free screen casting through the myViewBoard Display, ViewBoard Cast, as well as Airplay and Chromecast, so meetings and presentations can be started with minimal setup” explains ViewSonic.

How to Visit ViewSonic at ISE 2023

Where: Booth Number – 2Q600, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain

When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., 31st January – 2nd February 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 3rd February 2023

Videoconferencing is here to stay, and with more organizations finding unique ways to use this technology, we’ve introduced an AI-powered solution that helps make the process more seamless, ensuring that meeting participants are connected wherever they are,” said Clifford Chen, Senior Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic is committed to developing audiovisual solutions that bring people closer together. Our CDE30 series, coupled with the Live Mosaic View, offers corporations an immersive experience for hybrid meetings.”

4K Presentation Displays

“Powered by AI technology, Live Mosaic View can provide close-ups of participants and readjust the view based on each attendee’s activity. It can distinguish up to eight meeting participants in a single room, dividing the screen equally between them. No matter where participants are sitting, the technology can accurately keep participants in focus, ensuring that those at the back of the room are seen just as clearly as those at the front, bringing an immersive, inclusive, and equitable experience for hybrid meetings.”

Remote management via the intuitive myViewBoard Manager makes changing content, broadcasting information, and software updates a breeze. Further, with the myViewBoard Manager Advanced license, the displays can be used for round-the-clock multimedia playback with minimal power consumption and can also be used to deliver multimedia across organizations.

