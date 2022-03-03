M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure with info display, power protection, upgradable firmware and more

Seesaw has returned to Kickstarter this week to launch their new M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure in the form of the Dockcase. The smart enclosure is equipped with a color display allowing users to quickly see transfer speeds and settings for the external SSD. The enclosure design features a dual heat dissipation system and offers support for a wide-ranging of M.2 NVMe SSDs of varying sizes. The SSD enclosures firmware can be easily upgraded and provides SSD health detection, hardware power loss protection and more.

NVMe SSD enclosure

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“DOCKCASE Smart SSD Enclosure is great for storing and protecting large amounts of data that normal SSD enclosures can’t do. No matter when and where the built-in PLP can protect your data from accidental loss to the greatest extent. The exclusive screen display is convenient to check the detailed information of the disk in time without worrying about data backup. Dual heat dissipation design and guarantee high-speed transmission in the meantime, other than that, there is no better choice.”

With the assumption that the Docksafe crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Docksafe M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure project watch the promotional video below.

“The intelligent detection of the SSD can be completed when the DOCKCASE Smart SSD Enclosure is powered on, eliminating the trouble that the ordinary SSD enclosure must be connected to the host. DOCKCASE can timely detect and display the SSD health status after power-on, disk life, disk power-on times and remaining capacity at a glance. Safer data, more assured work. No more slow down.

Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2 port(up to 10Gbps, 1050MB/s, actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors, such as chosen interface and disk capacity). Enhanced with accelerated transmission protocols-UASP helps maintain optimal performance, DOCKCASE enables you to take full advantage of SSD without missing a beat. “

“Exclusive D-Key control can switch between different pages to check SSD detailed info and select multiple functions, dispel your doubts about the status of the disk. When the health of the disk is too low, it is convenient to back up data or replace it with a new disk in time, never worry about data loss.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure, jump over to the official Docksafe crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

