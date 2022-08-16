Solidigm P41 Plus QLC NVMe SSD

Intel’s old SSD division which was sold in 2021 and now Solidigm has this week introduced its new P41 Plus QLC NVMe SSD. The Solidigm SSD provides users with up to 4,125 MB/s sequential read speed and is available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB in a M.2 2280 form factor. The P41 Plus QLC NVMe SSD is based on the Silicon Motion SM2269XT controller and is also available to OEMs in 2230 and 2242 sizes and features 144-layer 3D NAND.

“In a move that reinforces Solidigm’s commitment to being a new paradigm in solid-state storage, the company has invested significantly in storage software to unlock the best possible user experience. The result is Solidigm Synergy software, an optional but highly recommended suite that includes both a storage driver and a Windows application with robust drive health monitoring tools. The Solidigm Storage Driver supports host-managed caching by monitoring usage patterns to identify high-priority data, keeping the most important items in the cache, and enabling faster reads as the drive fills up.”

NVMe SSD

“Whether playing the latest PC games, managing a business, or editing family photos, the Solidigm P41 Plus delivers performance that matters to end-users while delivering incredible value,” said Sanjay Talreja, General Manager, Client Products and Solutions Group. “Powered by innovative software, the Solidigm P41 Plus provides an exceptional combination of price and performance, in addition to a software-enhanced user experience, that makes our value proposition unique.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU : Solidigm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals