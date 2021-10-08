Unear A30 professional video conference camera

Businesses searching for a professional video conference camera complete with 360° audio may be interested in the Unear A30. Featuring a wide-angle camera, full range speaker system and artificially intelligent optimized audio. The on-board microphone offers full-duplex mode and has a range of up to 5m to capture crystal clear voice audio.

Video conference camera

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Meet the AI Camera with 4 omnidirectional microphones, HD video, and high quality sound. This prototype plug and play camera works with numerous softwares and is both light weight and easy to use! It will be funding soon and I love how easy it was to setup and the quality is spot on. The AI system worked like magic as it was able to pick up my voice without any interference. Please note, the video footage was recorded with lag and in fact in realtime it had no lag at all.”

If the Unear A30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Unear A30 360° video conference camera project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 360° video conference camera, jump over to the official Unear A30 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

