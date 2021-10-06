UDOO Key Raspberry Pi RP2040 AI platform

Developers looking for a small AI platform based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller may be interested in the new UDOO Key. A fully programmable Raspberry Pi RP2040 + ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Designed to natively support Clea the board can be used to gather and manage data from connected devices and create flows tailored to the user’s needs. It also provides visualization tools to turn IoT data into actionable insights. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $4 or £3 (depending on current exchange rates).

“It’s more than just a piece of hardware: it also gives you access to our AI platform, Clea, with pre-trained AI models to deploy your AI app in minutes. The UDOO KEY allows you to use either RP2040, ESP32, or both, building your AI projects on your own terms. And most importantly, both MCUs are of the highest quality.”

Assuming that the UDOO Key funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the UDOO Key AI platform project play the promotional video below.

“The Pico-compatible part is built upon a Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual ARM Cortex-M0, with a QSPI 8MB Flash, a 133MHz clock and 264KB of on-chip SRAM. The UDOO KEY’s ESP32, an ESP32-WROVER-E, is based on a dual-core Xtensa 32-bit LX6, with a 16MB flash memory, an 8MB PSRAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and BLE.”

“Both microcontrollers can be programmed using different environments, such as TinyML, TensorFlow Lite, MicroPython, C/C++, and many more, giving you plenty of options to streamline your AI application. From the ground up, the UDOO KEY is designed by developers for developers, and it comes built-in with all the tools to make development as smooth as possible. The microcontroller comes with a dedicated, fully open-source firmware based on Free RTOS and with ready to use SDKs to make it as simple as possible to build your next big thing.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the AI platform, jump over to the official UDOO Key crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals