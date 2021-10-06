Sony SRS NS7 wireless wearable personal theater neckband speaker

If you are looking to add extra immersion to your home entertainment system when playing games or watching media, you may be interested in a new wireless wearable personal theatre neckband speaker launched today by Sony. The SRS-NS7 has been specifically designed to provide users with an immersive home theater experience and when paired with the supplied WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter.

The Sony SRS-NS7 neckband speaker features 360 Spatial Sound and is the world’s first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos when paired with Sony’s BRAVIA XR television models. Providing users with a cinematic experience when combined with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer application available for both Android and iOS devices. The SRS-NS7 neckband speaker is available to preorder today from $300 and the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is available from $60 from online retailers and the official Sony Electronics website.

“When the SRS-NS7 is paired via Bluetooth technology with the supplied wireless transmitter and connected to a BRAVIA XR TV, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app can take a photo of the user’s ear and analyze their hearing characteristics by estimating the ear’s 3D shape. This creates the ideal arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos speakers around the user.”

Sony Wireless Neckband Speaker

– Enjoy wireless personalized home theater audio

– Surround yourself in audio with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer technology1

– Enjoy crystal clear sound with upward-facing X-Balanced speaker unit and passive radiator

– Connect to your devices with a stable Bluetooth connection2

– Enjoy personalized home theater sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge3

– Built-in microphone for hands-free communication

– Comfortable design for long listening sessions

– Multi-point connection

– IPX4 splash-resistant design

– Wireless adapter included

“In addition to enjoying Dolby Atmos on a BRAVIA XR TV, SRS-NS7 users can also experience 360 Reality Audio music when using their smartphone. 360 Reality Audio immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist, and is available when using compatible music services like Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Sony website by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals