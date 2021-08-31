SofabatonX1 smart home entertainment universal remote

The SofabatonX1 universal remote has been specifically designed to provide an easy way for you to control all your home entertainment devices from a single controller. The system consists of a wireless hub, Android and iOS companion application and of course the universal remote.

The all in one smart remote-control has been designed to provide you with the most versatile universal remote currently available supporting IR or Bluetooth connections with up to 500,000 devices offering control of your TV, DVD, Blu-Ray, TV & cable boxes, gaming consoles, Apple TV, Roku and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $93 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SofabatonX1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the SofabatonX1 universal remote project play the promotional video below.

“Adding devices to the hub simply via an intelligent APP, instantly turns your phone into a backup remote. Can’t find the remote anywhere before a football game? Don’t worry! Get your phone out and quickly get everything under “control”. You won’t miss out on anything! Sofabaton X1 is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can control various devices by voice commands as if you are casting a magical spell.”

“Transform your wishes into reality in 3 simple steps with the SofabatonX1 universal remote. First of all, you just need to connect Wi-Fi with the Hub on App. Second, add your media devices to the App. Then you can create your personalized activity scenarios.Sofabaton X1 utilizes a small screen featuring a scroll wheel with an ergonomic design that can seamlessly switch between 50 devices, quickly navigate through the menu, and enhances the efficiency of human-appliance interaction.”

“Instead of adopting a responsive touch screen our all-in-one remote control is equipped with a 2 inch giant display. The SofabatonX1 universal remote automatically sleeps and wakes up as needed, resolves the power consumption of the large screen, and adjusts sensitivity of the touch screen.Energy-efficient rechargeable lithium polymer batteries increase the working time to 60 days of typical usage. The greater longevity is convenient and provides worry-free control.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the universal remote, jump over to the official SofabatonX1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

