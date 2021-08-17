ZiGate Ethernet, Wi-Fi and BLE home automation Gateway with optional Zigbee support

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts looking for a home automation gateway may be interested in the ZiGate Ethernet offering connections via wireless, Bluetooth and Ethernet with optional Zigbee connectivity also available if needed. The ZiGate has been designed to fit inside the official Raspberry Pi 4 enclosure and features a wireless module ESP32-WROOM-32E with ESP32 dual-core processor, 16MB flash, PCB antenna and supports Bluetooth LE 4.2 and 5.x. With expansion available via 16-pin GPIO header with up to 10x GPIO, 7x ADC, UART, 5V, 3.3V, and GND.

“The ZiGate-Ethernet is a development board that transforms a PiZiGate into a ZigBee home automation gateway compatible with Ethernet and WiFi. Using an ESP32 microcontroller with 16MB of flash and the LAN8720 driver , the ZiGate-Ethernet offers many possibilities. Thanks to this platform, you will be able to communicate via Ethernet , WiFi and Bluetooth. GPIOs are compatible with Raspberry Pi GPIOs. “

The home automation gateway is equipped with Equipped with an ESP32 with 16MB of Flash, it allows you to interface your PiZiGate (and others) with compatible home automation boxes via WiFi or Ethernet.

“On the component side, the chosen microcontroller is the ESP32 . A worthy successor to the famous ESP8266 , it is very widespread and open to many development platforms (including Arduino IDE). It also allows the card to open communication to WiFi and bluetooth . Equipped with 16MB of flash , it can store a lot of data and offer a lot of possibilities / services. On the Ethernet network side, the card uses the LAN8720 driver (present in the first versions of Raspberry). This driver is stable and widely used, allows a speed of 100Mbits / s and it is compatible with ESP32. Many sources and examples exist for using this driver.”

For more details and purchasing options for the ZiGate Ethernet, Wi-Fi and BLE home automation Gateway jump over to the official ZiGate store by following the link below.

Source : CNX Software : Zigate

