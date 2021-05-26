Anidees extra high aluminium Raspberry Pi 4 case

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for an extra high case for their Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC, may be interested to know that a new product called the Anidees case is now available from the Adafruit online store priced at $50. The new Raspberry Pi case is constructed from solid anodized aluminum, as well as providing of room for fans or HATs or sensors or GPIO cables.

“Looking for a way to keep your Raspberry Pi 4 running cool and also look cool with a ton of room inside? We’ve got a three-birds-one-stone solution for you. The anidees Extra High Raspberry Pi 4 Case is absolutely massive with extra head-room, extra durable aluminum construction, also awfully handsome in classic Adafruit black. There’s plenty of airflow via the 2mm cutout on both sides along with extra 3mm spacers for better thermal efficiency. This enclosure is compatible only with Raspberry Pi 4 computers, and Raspberry Pi 4.”

Harmonious, refined, and striking design with easy access to all inputs and outputs.

Materialized in aircraft-grade AL alloy A606, made by CNC milling.

Light smoky cover for a clean look while leaving the Raspberry Pi 4 visible.

Case with cutouts for GPIO / Camera / DSI display cable.

Noise-absorbing feet (HAFELE from Germany), UV resistant.

Designed with bonnets and pHats in mind

2 x wood screws for wall mounting.

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals