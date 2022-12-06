Zoom Mesh native eCDN solution introduced

Zoom has this week introduced a new technology in the form of Zoom Mesh, specifically created to help optimise bandwidth by eliminating identical streams and relaying media between clients in the same location. Zoom Mesh is a native eCDN solution and relies on peer-to-peer technology to improve bandwidth utilization by reducing the number of simultaneous media streams traversing the enterprise WAN edge.

“The media streams are transmitted from the cloud only to dynamically selected parent clients. Once these parent clients receive the media streams, they then forward them to other clients in the same location called child clients. Each parent client can support up to 50 children, potentially reducing internet bandwidth consumption at a location by an order of magnitude. The Mesh configuration is created approximately 10 minutes before the start of a Zoom Event or Zoom Webinar and is dynamically adjusted during the event” explains Zoom.

What is Zoom Mesh

“The last few years have made us fairly accustomed to virtual meetings, webinars, and online events. And now, as people return to the office and hybrid work becomes more permanent, video communications and virtual events remain critical for business productivity. But what happens if your office WAN or internet connection, already stretched thin by hundreds (or even thousands) of meetings, must support large-scale webinars or events, further burdening your limited bandwidth? “

“To help businesses minimize such potential livestreaming constraints, we’re excited to announce the launch of our native eCDN solution, Zoom Mesh. Built to dramatically reduce your WAN or internet bandwidth usage, Zoom Mesh preserves the experience of Zoom Events and Zoom Webinars attendees and enables you to take full advantage of these products while eliminating the reliance on third-party eCDN solutions.”

