PS5 | PS4 system software update rolls out worldwide

Sony has today announced the worldwide release of a new PS5 and PS4 system software update bringing with it a wealth of new features to the PlayStation platform. Such as the highly anticipated Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors and more as well as allowing gamers to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it.

As well as the new PS5 PS4 update Sony is also introduced the ability for PS App users to create or join Open and Closed Parties through the PS App together with PS Remote Play improvements. Gamers who have installed the PS Remote Play mobile app can enjoy a new “dark mode” based on their phone setting and choose from new Screen Reader languages for both iOS and Android, including Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai and Chinese (traditional and simplified).

PS5 and PS4 system software update

“Thanks to support from our beta participants, we’re introducing some fan-requested features to our global community today, like the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles. On PS5, we’re also bringing UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones.

PS App

PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. or U.K. will be able to test drive a Voice Command (Preview) feature that lets them find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback with their voice (English language setting only).”

PlayStation VRR

“We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months. On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.

Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch. We’ve also updated the PS App Game Base UI to make it easier to access the Friends, Parties and messaging features, delivering a consistent player experience with PS5.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals