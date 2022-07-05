Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2 update brings Siege of Orison and new missions

The development team at Roberts Space Industries has released its last update of the quarter bringing more news about the highly anticipated Siege of Orison and new missions that will be available in the Star Citizen game. Check out the latest update below for spring 2022 and the rollout of Alpha 3.17.2.

“What are you most looking forward to in Alpha 3.17.2? Our final Inside Star Citizen of the season takes a look at many of the features coming in the newest update, plus some tips on how to best take on the Nine Tails gang during their Siege of Orison“

Siege of Orison Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2

“Roberts Space Industries is a spacecraft manufacturer within the persistent-world game “Star Citizen” and its companion single-player spaceflight sim, “Squadron 42.” RSI is also your portal for information, updates, and purchases of your very own spacecraft with which to trade, plunder, and protect the citizens of Star Citizen.”

“Imagine a universe that combines the freedom of exploration, the thrill of combat, and the unique challenge of building a life in space. Star Citizen puts ultimate control in the hands of the player, whether you’re making your way as a cargo hauler, exploring the vastness of space, or scraping out a living outside the law, you will navigate through a mixture of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds and interact with a variety of characters.”

Source : Roberts Space Industries

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals