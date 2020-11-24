Star Citizen Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2950 open its virtual doors

If you haven’t yet experienced the Star Citizen space simulation game, you now have the chance to download and experience the game for free until December 2nd 2020, thanks to the Star Citizen Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2950. During this week’s event Roberts Space Industries will be showcasing a wealth of new ships and updates to the game.

– See and fly over 100 ships in Star Citizen for free! This is the first time IAE officials have made this many flyable ships eligible for the Test Fly program.

– The highly anticipated Crusader Mercury Star Runner will be flyable for the first time ever.

– A special surprise reveal for attendees from innovative manufacturer Consolidated Outlands.

– “Best in Show” ship awards begin on Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 2 in the New Babbage Expo Hall.

– Explore the New Babbage Expo Hall for the first time, with manufacturers of vehicles, weapons, and armor showcasing their latest ships, concept designs, and gear every day.

– View daily coverage and updates from Jax McCleary, the award-winning journalist and host of the wildly popular Galactic Gears spectrum show. Jax will bring viewers the latest directly from the New Babbage Expo Hall, with hot takes on the latest ship models on show.

This year’s IAE sponsor is none other than Stanton’s titan of transport, Crusader Industries, who’s taking the opportunity to show off its latest Mercury star runner chassis. We’ll explore the ship’s popularity in the private sector and those odd access tunnels under the cabin.

Source : WCCFTech : RSI

