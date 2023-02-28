PlayStation VR2 Green Hell jungle adventure game

Now the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset is officially launched and is available to purchase, more developers are releasing details of upcoming games for the PS VR2 which will be available to play later this year. One such game is the new Green Hell jungle adventure that allows you to take on the role of Jake Higgins, a famous anthropologist who finds himself lost in the Amazon jungle. Surrounded by various dangers and equipped only with his watch, backpack and handy survival guide, he must endure and make it back to civilization.

Mateusz Orman-Janowski from Incuvo has taken to the official PlayStation blog this month to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new virtual reality adventure being launched on the PlayStation platform sometime later in 2023. Check out the first gameplay trailer for Green Hell VR embedded below for a better idea of what you can expect from the storyline, mechanics and environment.

“PlayStation VR2 allows us to bring Green Hell VR to a new audience without making any sacrifices. Thanks to the amazing technology behind the Sense controller, you can feel every impactful action. Haptic feedback makes something as simple as pulling a bow string an immersive experience.”

PlayStation VR2 Green Hell

“Sound is another crucial factor in increasing player engagement in any virtual world. In the case of PS5 and PlayStation VR2, 3D Audio makes you feel more present in the rainforest, so you can not only see but also hear the nature around you – insects, rain… or the wildlife trying to hunt you down. Using the combined capabilities of PS VR2 and Wwise, we strive for the most precise and faithful representation of sounds of the jungle. We aim to achieve a unique sense of immersion and spatiality.”

“The appearance of such an exotic place can vary depending on several aspects, such as the time of day or the changing weather. However, there are some distinguishing elements of the jungle aesthetic that can be identified, such as dense foliage. The environment has an air of mysticism and danger and has the ability to evoke a variety of feelings in those who visit it. The fact that it’s home to such a wide variety of plant and animal species not only adds to the visual appeal, but also makes it incredibly intriguing to many people.

