Higround partners with dark fantasy anime JUJUTSU KAISEN keyboards

This week Higround has announced a collaboration with Crunchyroll, the global anime brand to create a new line of graphic computer peripherals for the hit dark fantasy anime JUJUTSU KAISEN.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN x Higround collection will be available to purchase in a few days time on February 24 at 12 PM PT, jump over to the official Higround website for more details by following the link below.

Anime JUJUTSU KAISEN keyboards

“The JUJUTSU KAISEN x Higround Summit 65, which features its own keycap designs, is Higround’s flagship product. Each previous iteration of the Summit 65 has sold out in minutes, and the newest version reflects improved iterations of its predecessors. The keyboard features a full CNC aluminium frame, gasket-mounted design, and returns the world’s first graphic switch to the spotlight. Higround’s Geo-Switch is a linear, pre-lubed model with Higround’s iconic topograph design all around.”

“Collaborating with JUJUTSU KAISEN was the best decision for Higround because of the powerful storytelling and engaging characters that the series brings to the table,” says Higround CEO and Creative Director Rustin Sotoodeh. “The ability to connect with our audience on a deeper level through the growth and struggles of characters like Itadori and Megumi has been invaluable for Higround and we are thrilled to be a part of the fanbase.”

“Featuring the story of a young hero thrust into a world where one must grow into their potential and power. This story resonates with Higround’s ethos of becoming, and reflects the ideal that physical expression derives from the inner self. With this collection, fans of JUJUTSU KAISEN can expand their ability to represent their favorite show. The full season is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.”

