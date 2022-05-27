Feel shapes in virtual reality using FingerX

Virtual reality enthusiasts may be interested in a new gadget specifically designed to enable users to feel shapes in virtual reality. The prototype FingerX system can be seen in action in the video below and uses haptic feedback to provide the feel of touch when interacting with objects in VR environments. The device is equipped with a pair of Arduino Mega boards which are used to control eight motors through for dual motor drivers. For more information jump over to the official FingerX project paper by following the link below.

Feel shapes in virtual reality

“Interacting with both virtual and real objects, or even virtual objects augmented from real objects become common in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). However, current haptic shape rendering devices focus on virtual objects’ feedback, and require putting down or taking off those to perceive real objects. Therefore, we propose FingerX to render haptic shape and enable users to touch, grasp and interact with virtual and real objects simultaneously. “

“An extender extends to support between the fingertip and the real objects or hand to render shapes. A ring withdraws the extender when touching real objects. By independently controlling four extenders and rings, FingerX renders feedback when touching virtual objects augmented from real environments, grasping virtual objects augmented from real objects and grasping virtual objects in the hand. We evaluated the recognition rates in these three scenarios, and verified that interacting with virtual and real objects simultaneously enhances VR experiences.”

Source : AB : FingerX project

