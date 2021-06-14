Green Hell VR survival game demonstrated

If you are waiting for the release of the new and highly anticipated Green Hell VR survival game, expected to launch during Q3 2021. You’ll be pleased to know that the Upload VR website has published new details and a gameplay trailer. Green Hell VR is an Open World Survival Experience set in the Amazon rainforest, based on the PC game Green Hell.​

“You are left alone in the jungle with no food or equipment. To survive, you must learn specific survival techniques like building shelters and making tools. Also, crafting weapons to hunt and defend can be a matter of life and death. The game faithfully recreates the dangerous conditions of the Amazon Jungle. You will have to face your weaknesses, as well as hunger, thirst, fatigue, wild animal attacks, tropical diseases and deteriorating mental health.”

Source : Green Hell VR

