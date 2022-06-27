Outer Limits VaultPack backpack protects and organises your gear

Outer Limits has taken to Kickstarter to launch their new backpack aptly named the VaultPack. Specifically designed to keep your valuables organized and protected in the toughest of conditions, the VaultPack features an industrial grade internal hard case inner which can be carried using the soft backpack outer. Offering a waterproof, insulated and versatile solution to your outdoor adventure storage.

“Designed to allow you to carry your valuables and keep them protected, the Vault features shelves that you can orient to fit whatever you need and protect what you put in the bottom from being crushed. To make sure your stuff stays protected the Vault opens from the top and the middle to make sure that anything in the bottom is easy to access.”

Assuming that the Outer Limits VaultPack funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Outer Limits VaultPack backpack project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $179 or £146 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Insulated and waterproof, the Pack is comfortable to wear, even when fully loaded. The exterior has interchangeable pockets so you can keep your things organized exactly to your liking. If you need even more room, the gear loops on the sides and front make it easy to strap up the rest of your gear.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the backpack, jump over to the official Outer Limits VaultPack crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

