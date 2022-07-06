8000Kicks waterproof HEMP backpacks hit Kickstarter

8000Kicks has created a new waterproof HEMP backpacks range featuring dual waterproofing protection together with an 18 L internal capacity capable of accepting a 15 inch laptop, as well as a larger version offering 30 L of space capable of storing all your weekend clothing and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A minimalist backpack, with a ton of features. Designed and redesigned countless times, to fit all your daily needs while still being accessible, durable and waterproof. Here are 9 reasons why you need our hemp backpack in your everyday life. You might decide on your gear but you definitely don’t decide on the weather. And more likely than not, you will be carrying your laptop, tablet, books and other water-unfriendly stuff. Protecting your cargo with a waterproof backpack will be the best investment you ever made.”

Waterproof HEMP backpacks

If the 8000Kicks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the 8000Kicks HEMP backpack project view the promotional video below.

“It’s smart enough for the office but roomy enough for everything else. This backpack will have the versatility you need for all your week’s work essentials, including your laptop (16”, 15” or 14”), your tablet, your chargers, your gym gear and a lot more. Made for versatility. It ranges from a smooth size of 18L to a full 30L of space for all your weekend clothing. This is the backpack you need for all your weekend getaways.”

“What is the use of a backpack if it doesn’t fit the airplane measurements? Our backpacks are made for airline carriers and all airports, 30L of free extra luggage that you can bring wherever you go. A trolley sleeve for carry-on luggage will be added to the backside panel of the backpack.””

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the HEMP backpack, jump over to the official 8000Kicks crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

