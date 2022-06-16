New 15 inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro launching next year

We recently heard a rumor about a new 15 inch MacBook Air and now we have details on another device, a new 15 inch MacBook.

According to a recent report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release a new 15 inch MacBook next year and the device will be available with the new Apple M2 processor and a yet-to-be-announced M2 Pro processor.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15″ MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15″ MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven’t heard of any plans for rumored 12″ MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

This updated MacBook will apparently launch sometime in the first half of 2022, the new M2 Pro processor is expected to be made official later this year.

Apple has a number of new Macs coming later this year and we are expecting these to be powered by a new M2 Pro and M2 Max processor.

We are expecting to see the new Mac Pro and also the new iMac Pro later this year, plus some new MacBook Pro notebooks and more.

Apple is expected to unveil its new range of Macs sometime in September or October, with more models coming in early 2023.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals