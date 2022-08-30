Atlas Fallen action RPG launching sometime next year

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive have recently unveiled their latest creation in the form of Atlas Fallen, an ”epic fantasy, super-powered action RPG”. Atlas Fallen will be launching on the PlayStation 5 platform sometime during 2023 and a snippet of gameplay can be seen at the end of the trailer embedded below.

“Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of the gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign.”

Atlas Fallen

“While keeping a visceral feel as well as certain moves which were core to The Surge series, Atlas Fallen’s combat is primarily defined by speed and fluidity. We’ve kept ideas like the body part targeting system and the implant system, using a different approach to best support the accentuated RPG aspect. We pushed everything a step further in the direction of advanced character management and moveset customization, so you’ll get to approach combat in your own way. “

“Game feel is our main concern when it comes to designing Atlas Fallen. We’ve let strict constraints of realism aside to focus on giving a thrilling, overpowering feeling to the game. One of the chief design elements to achieve this is Sand Gliding, which is how the hero will move across the vast world of Atlas Fallen. It’s key to the game’s high mobility system, and it brings amazing speed and verticality to the spectacular action of combats. “

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals