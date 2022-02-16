Cooler Master Sneaker X PC case inspired by modder JMDF

Cooler Master has unveiled a new and very unique PC case inspired by sneakers it will launch sometime later this year. Preorders are expected to start sometime during Q3 2022 for the Cooler Master Sneaker X. The PC case was first developed by modder JMDF for Cooler Master’s Case Mod World Series back in 2020 and has now been re-engineered to be offered as a consumer PC case.

Internally the PC case houses a Cooler Master’s Elite V4 power supply unit that measures 140 mm x 150 mm x 86 mm together with all the PC hardware components. Giving some perspective on the size of this PC case which is much bigger than your average wearable sneaker.

Unfortunately cooler Master has not revealed any pricing or availability at the current time but as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. For now enjoy the video below which shows the original concept for the JMDF sneaker PC case created for the 2020 competition.

“The concept is a Sneaker shoe, I designed it using the same item from many shoes such as Nike, Adidas, Balenciaga and many more. And bring it to design to be myself”

