Warhammer 40,000 Darktide gameplay trailer

In a few months time Fatshark will be launching the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000 Darktide action adventure game on September 13, 2022. Created by the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. “As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise“. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below to whet your appetite and see a glimpse of what you can expect from the game mechanics.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is now available to preorder via Steam for PC and also on Xbox and features a similar game mechanic design to Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Unlike in Vermintide 2, multiple missions will take place in the same area, some of which will include optional secondary objectives that allow players to obtain better loot

“Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.”

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide gameplay

“Create your own, unique character and customize their physical appearance, voice, and origin. Choose your class to determine which unique traits and skill sets they will make use of in battle. Will you be a seasoned veteran of the Imperial army, a snarky outsider, or a fiery zealot? The choice is yours. Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.”

“Step into the violent, dystopian world of Warhammer 40,000. From boiling hot industrial factories to the decaying water maintenance zone afflicted by constant acid rainfall – Tertium Hive is a hard and unforgiving place even at the best of times. Your role is to serve the zealous Inquisition by embarking on missions to exterminate the threats lurking in the depths of the hive city, or die trying.”

Source : Steam

