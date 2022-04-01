Warhammer 40,000 Darktide lands September 2022

A new trailer has been released by Fatshark for the upcoming new Warhammer 40,000 Darktide action adventure game that allows you to team up with your friends for 4-player cooperative gameplay in the hive city of Tertium. The game has been created by the development team responsible for the “best-selling and award-winning” co-op action franchise Vermintide.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide will be officially launching on September 13, 2020, check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new indie game.

“Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.”

“Stem the overwhelming tides of enemies alongside up to 3 friends in this harrowing co-op experience. Team composition and collaboration are critical, and will determine whether or not you secure victory for the God-Emperor. Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s highly-praised melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces a deep and balanced gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies, feeling the impact of each swing of your chainsword or blazing gunfire from your lasgun.”

“Step into the dystopian and violent world of the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play the part of a convict turned agent who serves the zealous Inquisition in its mission to exterminate Chaos cultist corruption. Choose your class and customize your skillset and load-out — all tailored to suit your own style of play. Upgrade your gear, customize your character’s looks, and prove your worth to the elusive Inquisitor.”

Source : Steam

