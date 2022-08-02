Genshin Impact Sumeru teased in latest trailer

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Genshin Impact Sumeru content, providing more details about what new Sumeru region has to offer. Sumeru will be the fourth major region to be introduced to the role-playing game and is one of the seven nations of the world of Teyvat. Sumeru is the region that worships the God of Wisdom, the Lesser Lord Kusanali. As of now, an ominous aura lingers in it and is currently a dangerous place and is renowned as the center of learning and houses the Sumeru Akademiya.

Genshin Impact Sumeru

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game which is available to play on PC, PlayStation and mobile devices running Android and iOS and launched on the PlayStation 5 back in 2022. Genshin Impact is also set to launch on the Nintendo Switch but a release date has not yet been confirmed. The next update to the game is expected to roll out sometime later this month in the form of Genshin Impact 3.0

“Sumeru continues to be influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizations, but the prelude to new wisdom is also being composed. A new chapter is about to begin amidst a tangled web of factions.”

