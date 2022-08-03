Awesome interactive Genshin Impact map

With further announcements from the development team at miHoYo that new content will be coming to the open world role-playing game Genshin Impact in the form of the new and highly anticipated Sumeru region. It is definitely worth making sure you do not get lost as you explore the open world of the game. This is where the great interactive Genshin Impact map of Teyvat can help you navigate the world.

Genshin Impact takes place in the world of Teyvat, and is composed of the seven major nations of Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan, and Snezhnaya; each nation is ruled by a different god. The Teyvat interactive Genshin Impact map allows you to drop pins and provides a wealth of information on each region and things you will uncover and discover during your adventures.

There are also plenty of guides to help you through every aspect of the game including world quests, fishing, ores, enemies, recipes and more. The creators of the Genshin Impact map are always adding new updates and last month added the Golden Apple Archipelago and corresponding location pins as well as rolling out further enhancements, tweaks and bug fixes.

Genshin Impact map

Using the navigation icons in the top left-hand corner of the interactive map you can navigate each of the seven major nations and check out its location compared to others on the map. Zoom in and explore the Genshin Impact map in detail pinning areas of interest which can be saved if you sign up and register your details.

Using the quick locator icon you can quickly jump to any area of interest in the map on any of the continents enabling you to quickly find your bearings and make sure you know exactly where you are.

“Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is tied to a different element and ruled by a different god. The story follows the Traveler, who has traveled across countless worlds with their twin sibling before becoming separated in Teyvat. The Traveler travels in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of Teyvat’s nations.”

