PlayStation 5 Beta features Discord Voice Chat, 1440p VRR support and more

Sony has this week invited PlayStation beta participants from select countries to test out the new PlayStation 5 Beta UX, social and accessibility features starting today. Invitations have been sent out to those in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany and France with instructions on how to download the PlayStation beta and get started testing out the new features. Sony explains “as with previous betas, some features may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes when the final system update releases globally in the coming months.”

“As the PlayStation 5 console continues to evolve, we’re excited to deliver new features to our community. Today, we’re rolling out the next PS5 system software beta with a number of fan-requested features, including Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p resolution. We’re also introducing a variety of UX, accessibility and social feature enhancements that make playing with your friends or enjoying your gaming experiences on the PS5 console easier than ever.”

PlayStation 5 Beta social features

– Join a Discord Voice Chat on Your PS5 Console. You can now join Discord voice chats on your PS5 console and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. To start, link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts from your PS5 console following these steps*. Then, use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on your PS5 console (make sure your Discord app is updated to the latest version). You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing.

– Note: if you’ve linked your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts in the past to display what game you’re playing, you’ll need to link your accounts again on your PS5 console to grant the new permissions needed for Discord voice chat.

– Start or Request a Share Screen from Your Friend’s Profile. You can now send a Share Screen request or start sharing your screen with a friend, directly from their profile. Simply select the Share Screen icon on your friend’s profile to start a new session.

– New “Join Game” Icon in Party Chats. On the voice chat card, a joinable icon will be displayed for party members playing a game you can join. You can join the game directly by selecting the player, and then selecting [Join Game] from the menu.

– New “Friends Who Play” Tile. In game hubs, you can now see which of your friends have the game, who is currently online, and who is currently playing the game. By selecting the tile, you can see what your friends are doing now, and you can also access your friends’ profiles, where you’ll be given more interaction options.

– Manually Upload Game Captures to PlayStation App. You can now manually select and upload individual screenshots or game clips to PS App from your PS5 console, then easily share them on social media or with your friends.** This feature complements the auto-upload functionality that currently exists on PS App.

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals