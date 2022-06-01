Record 4K gameplay with Iogear Upstream 4K Game Capture Card

Gamers searching for a way to record 4K gameplay may be interested in the Iogear Upstream 4K Game Capture Card priced at $130 and capable of capturing 4k@60 HDR using input and pass through. No additional adapters or software are required to capture 4K gameplay or team chat via the latest game consoles and it allows gamers to enjoy lag-free high resolutions including 4K @60Hz, 1440p @144Hz and 1080p @240Hz. As well as stream with any of the latest OBS software including OBS Studios, Streamlabs, Xsplit, Twitch Studio and others.

“The UpStream Game Capture Adapter (GUV302G) evolves the next generation of streaming with 4K @30Hz capture, passthrough resolutions designed for gamers including 4K @60Hz, 1440p @144Hz and 1080p @240Hz with built-in party chat mixer for any game console streamers. Capture stunning 4K @30Hz quality for the latest 4K gameplay or stream and capture at 1440p @60Hz or 1080p @120Hz resolutions”

Record 4K gameplay

– Supports 4k@60 HDR input and pass-through

– Real time Ultra HD 4k@30 Video Capture on Laptop or PC via USB 3.1 Type C

– Supports up to 1440p@144Hz and 1080p@240Hz pass-through

– Supports party chat recording for Game Consoles

– UVC based driver

– Compatible with OBS software

– Compliant with the Specification of High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP).

“Capture your headset and in-game audio from your Xbox Series X, PS5 or Nintendo Switch with a single device-enabling you to game, group up with your squad and capture/stream with one device.”

Source : Iogear

