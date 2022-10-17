Razer Edge 5G Android 12 handheld games console pre-orders open

Razer has this week announced the ability to pre-order its new Edge 5G handheld games console that will officially launch early next year during January 2023. Designed in conjunction with Verizon the 5G handheld console will be available exclusively from Verizon and his powered by a Snapdragon G3x processor supported by 8 GB LPDDR5 and runs the Android 12 operating system.

Other features of the new Razer 5G handheld games console include a 6.8″ FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 144 Hz display, 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery together with connectivity provided by the form of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave and of course Verizon 5G enabling you to game wherever you are. Check out the promo video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Razer Edge 5G games console and it’s features.

“The Razer Edge is the Ultimate Android Gaming Handheld powered by the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. Built with an active-cooled gaming chipset and 144Hz AMOLED display, enjoy unbeatable gaming performance over long hours. Paired with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro featuring HyperSense Haptics with console-grade control and precision.”

Razer Edge 5G handheld games console

“With the Razer Edge 5G you’ll have, in your hands, a full mobile gaming system with a reliable connection that can provide ultra-fast speeds, with low lag all on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband—the 5G network for gaming,” said Brian Higgins, SVP, Device and Consumer Product Marketing, Verizon. “In other words, you’ll soon be able to smash the competition, all while giving your favorite gaming chair a bit of a break for the day.”

“It’s our mission to make gaming available to more players around the world, whether it’s those already in the Xbox community or someone who wants to play Xbox for the very first time,” said Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President of Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. “Working with hardware partners like Razer to include Xbox Cloud Gaming on new gaming handhelds opens up all-new possibilities for players to experience Xbox on the go.”

