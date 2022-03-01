Deals Reminder: ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, it is available as a standard kit or with some optional tools.

The ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $109.99, it normally retails for $119.

If you loved CircuitMess’ first product MAKERbuino, you’ll definitely love ByteBoi. It’s an improved and reimagined version of the beloved 8-bit educational gaming device. ByteBoi is an open-source retro game console that you can assemble and code yourself. It can be coded in Make Code Arcade – an awesome online coding interface with a bunch of examples and tutorials. You can even use your ByteBoi for remote controlling your Wheelson because of the built-in Wi-Fi chipset. Build your own game console while learning about electronics, coding, game graphics, game engines, character animation, and more with ByteBoi.

What You’ll Learn

Assemble your own gaming device

Learn how video game consoles work

Code your own video game

Animate characters & simulate physics in a video game

Interface your ByteBoi with your Wheelson

What You Can Do With It

Play pre-made games on your ByteBoi

Make your own video game & brag about it in front of your friends

Connect your ByteBoi to the internet

Share your creations with a community of game makers

Byte the road, Jack

You can find out more details about this great deal on the ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console over ay our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals