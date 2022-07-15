Google Play Games PC beta lands in more countries

Google is expanding its Google Play Games PC beta to more countries, it has now be made available in Thailand and in Australia.

If you want to try out the beta you will need to head over to Google at the link below, details on the minimum PC requirements are listed below.

With Play Games, you can play mobile games on your Windows computer. When you play games on your PC, you’ll get a larger screen with better graphics and you can use a keyboard and mouse. Whether you play your game on a computer or mobile device, progress stays synchronized. You still earn Play Points.

Because Play Games on PC is in beta phase, you need to join the waitlist to get access.

Minimum PC requirements

Before you can use Google Play Games on your PC, we check that your computer meets these requirements: Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

20 GB of available storage space

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical CPU cores

8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

You can find out more information about the Google Play Games PC beta over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, 9 to 5 Google

