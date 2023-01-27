Lolito compact travel photography lighting set from €205

Photographers and videographers looking for a compact portable photography lighting set might be interested in Lolito. The photography lighting system has been launched by Kickstarter this month and is small enough to fit in your carry on luggage, providing fast setup and USB-C powered lights. The complete set weighs just 1.5 kg including stands allowing you to add creativity wherever you may be filming or taking photos. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $213 or £181 (depending on current exchange rates).

As a filmmaker or photographer you want to travel as lightweight as possible, but also need to have all the equipment with you for a creative light setup in an unknown environment and shooting. For example, when it comes to lighting interviews and portraits you often need a soft light for a cinematographic setting. Usually you end up with many extra kilo’s and bags. When flying you have to check in, risking delays and arriving at your destination without the checked in luggage. Apart from all the extra volume and weight to carry, passing security and going around low profile also become a challenge.

Photography lighting set

A high CRI basic light kit which fits in the back of your carry-on bag? A softbox, a rim light and a fill-in with you in a bag, all together not thicker than 6 cm? With the total weight of an average light stand or less than 1,5 liter bottle of soda? Using your USB-C charger to power? That’s what the Lolito Light Kit is. The Lolito SoftLight: a 60 Watt especially developed led-sheet with daylight (5600K) and a very high color accuracy (CRI 96+).”

If the Lolito crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Lolito photography lighting set project view the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter





