Arduino macro photography focus stacking project

YouTuber “Curious Scientist” has published a new project showing how you can use Arduino together with a a few extras to create a macro photography rig enabling you to capture close-up photographs. One of the main issues of macro photography is acquiring exact focusing of your subject because it is so close to the lens.

This is due to the depth of field on macro lenses being very small providing only a small range of focus. To compensate for this a technique called focus stacking is used during which you take many different photographs and then overlay them creating one photograph using special software. Check out the macro photography focus stacking device explained in more detail in the video embedded below.

Macro photography

“In this video, I show you my new little device which is used for making spectacular macro photos. The device consists of a stepper motor-based linear actuator, a stepper motor driver, a display, an Arduino Nano and some auxiliary parts to make everything work properly. As you might know, macro photography is challenging, especially if you want to take pictures of very tiny things. “

“The issue is that at these levels, the depth of field (DOF) becomes very shallow, which means that only a tiny part of the picture will be sharp and the rest of it will be blurred and out of focus. The solution for this issue is to scan across the whole subject, take pictures of all the details, and then in a suitable software, blend these partially focused images of different parts of the subject into one single image where the whole subject is sharp. “

Source : AB





