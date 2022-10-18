Pod Mini macro photography lighting system from $44

Macro photographers searching for a versatile and adaptable lighting solution for taking close-up photos, may be interested in a new macro photography lighting system launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Pod Mini system. The Pod Mini is a brand new addition to the Adaptalux Studio System offering photographers a miniature version of the Control Pod, which powers and controls connected Lighting Arms.

Due to its small size, it can easily be transported and accessed quickly to provide instant macro photography lighting as and when required and can be used alone or as an addition to other Adaptalux Studio setups. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $47 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Adaptalux Pod Mini brings our fully adaptable lighting system to you in an ultra transportable and robust package, providing 1000s of macro lighting combinations for any macro photography application. The Pod Mini is a small, lightweight, durable, and powerful control unit that expands on the modular design of our flexible Lighting Arms, making even more lighting combinations possible. The only limit is your imagination!”

If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the POD MINI project view the promotional video below.

“Based on research and feedback from our customers, the Pod Mini has been designed to add even more flexibility to the Adaptalux Studio system. We would like to thank our BETA testers for their time and valuable feedback during development. Macro Photography is a fantastic tool for exploring the miniature world, and the Pod Mini sets out to provide powerful and adaptable lighting to even more photographers. We hope you can support us and back the Pod Mini, to help bring this product to life!”

“The Adaptalux Studio is a modular macro lighting system that includes powerful and flexible LED lighting and Xenon Flash options. Designed specifically for macro photography, the Adaptalux Studio is ideal for close-up photography and videography.”

An easy way to introduce yourself to fully adaptable macro photography lighting. The flexible and modular design allows for 1000s of lighting configurations to be made and you can add more gear as you need it.

It’s very small and lightweight , making it highly portable and easy to access in any photographic situation. This also lends itself to getting your lighting into the most unique of places.

, making it highly portable and easy to access in any photographic situation. This also lends itself to getting your lighting into the most unique of places. A versatile add-on to other Adaptalux Studio products. Use in conjunction with other Adaptalux set-ups. For example, instant backlighting options while shooting larger subjects.

to other Adaptalux Studio products. Use in conjunction with other Adaptalux set-ups. For example, instant backlighting options while shooting larger subjects. Simple and intuitive to use. Learn how changes and adjustments to your lighting impact your photos. See the results live on your camera with always-on LED lights.

to use. Learn how changes and adjustments to your lighting impact your photos. See the results live on your camera with always-on LED lights. Choose from LED, Xenon Flash or UVIVF lighting options all under one product.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the POD MINI, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

